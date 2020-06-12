Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,057,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,294,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,312 shares of company stock worth $41,618,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.53.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $178.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $205.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

