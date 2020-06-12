Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NiSource by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NiSource by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 72,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NiSource by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

