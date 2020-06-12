Private Advisor Group LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,360,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 210,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Compugen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 343,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Compugen by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGEN. Roth Capital began coverage on Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

