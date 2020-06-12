Private Advisor Group LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

