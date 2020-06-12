Private Advisor Group LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000.

Shares of MUST opened at $21.52 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

