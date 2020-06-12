Private Advisor Group LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

