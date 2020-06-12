Private Advisor Group LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,777 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,813,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,386,000 after acquiring an additional 408,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,122 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in UGI by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $54.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

