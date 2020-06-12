Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,427.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 57,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,857,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,316 shares of company stock worth $16,939,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.