Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 606.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,232 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,032 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 513.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 981,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 821,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,381,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,537,000 after buying an additional 453,055 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $4,363,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 157.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 203,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 124,360 shares during the period.

NYSE KMF opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.96%.

In other Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd news, President James C. Baker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $81,150.00.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

