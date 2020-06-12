Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

