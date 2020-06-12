Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,526,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,687,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,814 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,371,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. UBS Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of AIG opened at $31.61 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

