Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,783.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 47,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,355.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,667 shares of company stock worth $20,418,227. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $196.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.76. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

