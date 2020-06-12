Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,562,000 after buying an additional 505,907 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,570,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,437,000 after buying an additional 190,506 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after buying an additional 508,358 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,695,000 after buying an additional 246,804 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

