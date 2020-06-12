Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,451 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,453,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,319 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 62,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

