Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,354,000 after acquiring an additional 273,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,904,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $502,088.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,030 shares of company stock worth $19,772,302. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $179.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.64.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

