Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD stock opened at $347.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.83, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $372.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.07.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,671,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,637 shares of company stock valued at $95,035,861. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

