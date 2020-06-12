Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,764 Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,180,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 318,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,697,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,638,000 after buying an additional 14,396,004 shares in the last quarter.

FLCB stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $26.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

