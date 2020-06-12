Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,635,000 after acquiring an additional 212,224 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,856 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $313.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $2,511,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

