Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

