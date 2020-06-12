Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after buying an additional 166,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

