Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.23% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 11,125,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,310,000 after buying an additional 3,362,916 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,939,000 after buying an additional 1,800,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 28,786.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,767,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after buying an additional 1,761,737 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,285,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 1,297,786 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,336,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 1,226,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $27.92 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $40.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.