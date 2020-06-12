Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,218 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

