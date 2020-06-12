Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 377.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,907 shares during the period.

BATS:NULV opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

