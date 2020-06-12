Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 36,876 Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,876 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLW. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLW opened at $38.95 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th.

