Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,884 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

NYSE:WRB opened at $60.11 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

