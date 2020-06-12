Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,509 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,142.11%.

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $63.69 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

