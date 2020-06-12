Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 704 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1,156.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ CY opened at $23.82 on Friday. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.

CY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.