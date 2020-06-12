Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 745 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,194,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $80,996.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,592.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,936 shares of company stock worth $31,773,472. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $102.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.69 and a beta of 0.71. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

