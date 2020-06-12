Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $43.97 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

