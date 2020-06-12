Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Markel by 12.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $929.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $887.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,059.74. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

