Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 2,880.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $2,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

