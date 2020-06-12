ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.91

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and traded as low as $62.86. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 502,363 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 65.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 157.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

