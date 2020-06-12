Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for TrueCar Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TrueCar in a report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TrueCar’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $83.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 335.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

