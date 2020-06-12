Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.46) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.71). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

NYSE:AMC opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,910,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

