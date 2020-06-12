Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Syneos Health Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

SYNH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Colvin acquired 1,300 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

