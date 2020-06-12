Raymond James Comments on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LIF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

TSE LIF opened at C$22.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$13.25 and a 52-week high of C$36.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.30 million for the quarter.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

