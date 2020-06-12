Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Regal Beloit worth $31,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 308,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

