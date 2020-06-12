Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWTX. ValuEngine raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

