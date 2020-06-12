Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,900 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 60,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 44,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 57,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

PWOD stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWOD. ValuEngine lowered Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

