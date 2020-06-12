Richard W. Rodier Sells 5,000 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Stock

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toro stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Toro by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

