Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.44. Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 17,888,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.43.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

