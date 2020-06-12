Rockhaven Resources (CVE:RK) Trading 27.3% Higher

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK)’s stock price traded up 27.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 237,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 233% from the average session volume of 71,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50.

Rockhaven Resources Company Profile (CVE:RK)

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consist of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt, Yukon Territory.

