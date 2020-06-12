Rod Marlin Sells 4,000 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,074,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,868,000 after acquiring an additional 52,444 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,633 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,365 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 980,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 190,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,765,000 after acquiring an additional 386,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.