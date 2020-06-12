Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $648.10

Shares of Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $648.10 and traded as low as $600.00. Sanne Group shares last traded at $612.00, with a volume of 51,999 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 600 ($7.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanne Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 630 ($8.02) in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 675 ($8.59) to GBX 655 ($8.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 735 ($9.35) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 660.83 ($8.41).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.43, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 648.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 626.19. The company has a market capitalization of $889.47 million and a P/E ratio of 99.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.51%.

About Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.