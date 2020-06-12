Saracen Mineral (ASX:SAR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.52

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (ASX:SAR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $4.66. Saracen Mineral shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 8,414,160 shares.

The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 41.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.84.

In related news, insider Raleigh Finlayson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.48 ($3.89), for a total transaction of A$2,740,000.00 ($1,943,262.41).

Saracen Mineral Company Profile (ASX:SAR)

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

