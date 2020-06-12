Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Shares Up 20%

Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY) shares shot up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 129,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 84,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and a PE ratio of -15.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

