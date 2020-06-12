Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Trading Down 11.8%

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) shares traded down 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.80, 565,674 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 956,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.15.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.91 million and a PE ratio of -10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 66,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$75,108.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 422,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$480,330.45.

About Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.