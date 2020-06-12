Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Declines By 39.6%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the May 14th total of 615,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $598.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBA. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,432,000 after buying an additional 61,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

