Short Interest in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Increases By 119.7%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 376,100 shares, an increase of 119.7% from the May 14th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 5,304.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 277,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,504,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 547.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after acquiring an additional 202,110 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 18.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,011,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,233,000 after acquiring an additional 156,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after acquiring an additional 120,359 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VMI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

NYSE VMI opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average is $126.99. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

