Short Interest in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Drops By 50.0%

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of VBFC opened at $33.74 on Friday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 22.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

